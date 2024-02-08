Skip to main content
Report | Seth Curry Discussed in Hornets-Mavericks Trade Negotiations

Mike Scotto of Hoopshype was the first to report the news

The Charlotte Hornets are in deep trade discussions with the Dallas Mavericks regarding forward PJ Washington. As part of those negotiations, Seth Curry's name has come up as someone who could land in Charlotte. 

Mike Scotto - Hoopshype "Should Charlotte take on Richaun Holmes, the Hornets want an unprotected first-round pick from Dallas, which the Mavericks want to protect. Seth Curry has also come up in conversations."

Seth Curry, brother of multiple time MVP Steph Curry, is known for his sharpshooting abilities. At 33 years of age, he has played for nine NBA teams, after spending two successful seasons in Brooklyn he has struggled for playing time in Dallas since signing this past off-season. 

Curry signed a two year $8 million contract this past off-season but has struggled so far, averaging 4.3 points 1.4 rebounds 0.8 assists while shooting just 37% from the field and 36% from three. His contract for 2024-25 is non-guaranteed.
