Charlotte Hornets waive Robert Franks

Mitchell Northam


The Charlotte Hornets waived two-way forward Robert Franks, the team announced Wednesday afternoon. If Franks is not claimed by another team in the next 48 hours, he will become a free agent.

Franks, 23, was signed by the Hornets this past summer as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State. As a senior for the Cougars, he was an All Pac-12 first team selection.

A 6-foot-7 forward, Franks never appeared in a regular season NBA game with the Hornets, but had become a staple in the starting lineup for their G-League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm.

In 22 games, Franks averaged 18.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per-game while shooting 33.6 percent from three-point range.

The Hornets roster now stands at 16 players.

