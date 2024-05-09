Roundtable: Grading the Hire of Charles Lee
Thursday morning, the Charlotte Hornets effectively ended its search for a new head coach by awarding the job to Boston Celtics assistant Charles Lee. Is this a good hire for the Hornets? Here what our staff thinks.
Matt Alquiza: A+
Congruency between the front office, ownership, and the coaching staff that doesn’t involve the owner hiring his college buddies? It’s a new era in Charlotte, folks. Lee has been a part of some top class coaching staffs in Atlanta, Milwaukee, and now Boston, and that experience should translate into one heck of a head coach. His vast experience at only 39 years old make him seasoned and relatable, a combination that should mesh well with the Hornets’ young core of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams.
Desmond Johnson: A-
Lee won a title in Milwaukee in 2021 as an assistant coach and he's all of 39 years old. Watching the NBA playoffs and seeing the young cores for Minnesota, OKC, New York, Orlando, etc. should give Hornets fans hope going forward. If they can keep LaMelo Ball on the court, along with Mark Williams, re-sign Miles Bridges and Brandon Miller continues to develop? Man...Plus, the Hornets hold a potential top four pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The future looks bright in Charlotte.
James Plowright: A-
Lee has just about as strong a coaching resume as possible for a 39 year old assistant coach. He’s experienced success everywhere he’s gone and has long been tipped as a future head coach. My concern during this cycle is he would turn down the role in hope of a job with a more successful team or to stay with the championship contending Celtics. I can only give this an A- as there is always an element of the “unknown” with an assistant stepping up to become head coach. Maybe he’s the next Mark Daigneault, hopefully not the next Adrian Griffin.