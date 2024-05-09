All Hornets

Roundtable: Grading the Hire of Charles Lee

Did the Hornets get it right? Our staff offers analysis on Charlotte's new head coach.

Schuyler Callihan

Oct 11, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; A view of the Buzz City logo on the court prior to the game
Oct 11, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; A view of the Buzz City logo on the court prior to the game / Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Thursday morning, the Charlotte Hornets effectively ended its search for a new head coach by awarding the job to Boston Celtics assistant Charles Lee. Is this a good hire for the Hornets? Here what our staff thinks.

Matt Alquiza: A+

Congruency between the front office, ownership, and the coaching staff that doesn’t involve the owner hiring his college buddies? It’s a new era in Charlotte, folks. Lee has been a part of some top class coaching staffs in Atlanta, Milwaukee, and now Boston, and that experience should translate into one heck of a head coach. His vast experience at only 39 years old make him seasoned and relatable, a combination that should mesh well with the Hornets’ young core of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams.

Desmond Johnson: A-

Lee won a title in Milwaukee in 2021 as an assistant coach and he's all of 39 years old.  Watching the NBA playoffs and seeing the young cores for Minnesota, OKC, New York, Orlando, etc. should give Hornets fans hope going forward. If they can keep LaMelo Ball on the court, along with Mark Williams, re-sign Miles Bridges and Brandon Miller continues to develop? Man...Plus, the Hornets hold a potential top four pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The future looks bright in Charlotte.

James Plowright: A-

Lee has just about as strong a coaching resume as possible for a 39 year old assistant coach. He’s experienced success everywhere he’s gone and has long been tipped as a future head coach. My concern during this cycle is he would turn down the role in hope of a job with a more successful team or to stay with the championship contending Celtics. I can only give this an A- as there is always an element of the “unknown” with an assistant stepping up to become head coach. Maybe he’s the next Mark Daigneault, hopefully not the next Adrian Griffin.

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.