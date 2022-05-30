Roundtable: Selecting the Best Choice as the Hornets' Next Head Coach

The Charlotte Hornets are still without a head coach, so we figured this would be a good time to reveal who we believe is the best option for the job.

Schuyler Callihan

I've got to go with Kenny Atkinson. I know it's not as flashy as Mike D'Antoni but Atkinson knows how to develop young players and places an emphasis on defense. To me, hiring D'Antoni would make no sense. If that's the case, then why fire James Borrego only to get a coach that has similar philosophies and has the same issues defensively? Atkinson helped improve the Nets' defensive rating from 29th to 10th in his first season. His scheme limits three-point attempts by opposing teams and forces them to drive the ball to the rim. The way the game is nowadays, you have to have a legit three-point defense.

Israel Omondi

I think Mike D’Antoni is the best hire for Charlotte. D’Antoni is the most experienced candidate and although he’s never won a ring, he’s had a lot of regular season and playoff success. Multiple 60-win teams and two conference finals appearances. Offensively, he’s going to get the most out of players, especially LaMelo Ball. We all saw what he did with Steve Nash and James Harden. He took them both to another level as primary options in the offense. I expect him to do the same with LaMelo.

Laquan Robinson

I really think Darvin Ham was the right fit. But looking at who is left, I would have to say D'Antoni is the guy they should hire now. The obvious connection he can have with a player like LaMelo, the track record for getting teams to the playoffs, and the experience he can bring if the Hornets reach the postseason. I've heard worries over his age, but I believe he could hire a defensive-focused assistant coach with the understanding after MDA steps down they would have the next opportunity. I have heard a ton of great things about Vanterpool who would most likely be my choice if MDA was not hired, so maybe someone like him would be interested if Charlotte makes the situation attractive.

Tim Rogers

Terry Stotts is the coaching candidate every Charlotte Hornets fan should be excited about. He is best known for his coaching tenure in Portland where he led the Blazers to over 50 wins three times, including a trip to the Western Conference Finals. During those nine seasons, the Trailblazers had a top-three offensive rating four times, with three other finishes in the top 11. Despite being hamstrung by an incompetent front office, Stotts was able to design explosive offenses around a duo of scoring guards while maintaining a passable defense in spite of immobile big men and one-way wings. Inheriting this Hornets roster would give him the most talent he has ever been able to work with. Developing young star point guard, LaMelo Ball should be priority number one going forward. After his success of fostering two all-star caliber guards, he has proven himself to be more than capable of leading LaMelo Ball to perpetual trips to All-Star Weekend and deep playoff runs.

