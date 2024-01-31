Rozier Says Losing is 'In the DNA' in Charlotte

Terry Rozier spent five seasons in the Queen City, none of which resulted in a playoff appearances. Despite making the Play-In twice in Rozier's tenure, the Hornets failed to make the playoffs.

It's now been one week since ex-Hornets guard was shipped to South Beach and Miami has hit the struggle bus as of late as they're currently on a seven-game losing streak. Since Rozier joined the team, Miami is 0-4. As well, Rozier has not been the same Terry Rozier fans are accustomed to, averaging just 11.8 points and 4.5 assists on poor shooting splits of 38.3% from the field and 35.3% from downtown.

In a recent interview, Rozier spoke out about the difference, if any, between losing in Charlotte versus losing in Miami.

"It's the total opposite. In Charlotte, you're kinda used to losing. It's kinda in the DNA. [...] Over here, it's the total opposite; nobody wants to lose, nobody is fine with it."

Some people may take this as a harsh statement from Rozier, but the sad reality is that Rozier is speaking the truth. The Hornets won just 27 games last season and are on pace for even less this season with just a 10-35 record.

The Hornets last made the playoffs in the 2015-16 season, which is currently the longest playoff drought in the NBA. Not many players would have much interest in a team that hasn't had any type of success in almost a decade.

Just recently against the New York Knicks, a video went viral involving the Hornets. The video included Hornets star, LaMelo Ball, and a couple of others laughing on the bench after Steve Clifford was ejected from the game.

Clifford addressed the video in his post-practice availability. "People should be very careful about judging players when they're not around them every day," said Clifford.

The two quotes from Rozier and Clifford contradict each other in a way. If you're the Hornets' management you absolutely have to change this narrative. The Hornets have to surround this team with vocal leaders and veterans that can change the "Hornets are losers" narrative.

