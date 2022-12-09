Score Predictions for Hornets vs Knicks

Eric Barnes: Knicks 109, Hornets 104

The Hornets are at home which is a plus but still remains without multiple top players on their roster. Jalen Brunson, one of the best table setters in the league will be running the show for the Knicks and Julius Randle has gotten hot as of late. The Hornets will be competitive but the Knicks will pull away down the stretch against a team who has been defined by injuries and youth to this point in the season.

Austin Leake: Hornets 112, Knicks 106

The Hornets have been so close lately, but have continued to come up short. I think tonight they find that little extra and get a good win over a Knicks team, who has been solid.

James Plowright: Knicks 118, Hornets 107

The Knicks have been disappointing this year, but are on a two-game winning streak. Randle has been playing particularly well recently, being featured more now with Obi Toppin out. We also saw the last time these two matched up that Brunson found joy in the midrange against Charlotte’s drop defense. Despite playing some competitive basketball recently, the level of shot making Rozier and Oubre have made recently doesn’t feel sustainable.

Matt Alquiza: Hornets 108, Knicks 104

I have faith in the Hornets tonight. The Knicks come to Charlotte on a two-game win streak, but they’re 4-6 in their last 10. Charlotte made a furious rally to make the Brooklyn game look competitive, and I expect them to come out and play with that energy for four quarters and sneak out a win against New York.

Desmond Johnson: Hornets 110, Knicks 103

There is zero reason to believe that the Hornets will win this game. The Knicks have won two straight and four in their past six games. They are playing well and averaging 113.6 ppg. But the Knicks will let you score, they give up 113.9 ppg. Charlotte will have to play some defense in this one. It feels like one of those matchups where the Hornets hang around all night and win in the last 5 mins of the 4th. Hey....it's possible.

