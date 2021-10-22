Score Predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 117, Cavaliers 112

The Hornets are going to have a difficult time snagging rebounds in this one. The Cavaliers have a fairly deep frontcourt and have length all throughout their lineup. After what we saw from Mason Plumlee in the season opener, this could be a game that Cleveland dominates in the paint.

On the other hand, the Hornets have the better guard play, especially if Terry Rozier can give it a go. LaMelo Ball is quickly developing into a star in the NBA but arguably the biggest surprise of the season opener was Ish Smith's offensive spark off the bench chipping in 14 points.

This will be a close contest but I've got the Hornets coming out on top and moving to 2-0 on the young season. I believe Charlotte will be able to force the Cavs into a bunch of turnovers, leading to fastbreak points. Charlotte wins a close win on the road.

Jack Duffy:

Entering Friday's game against the Cavaliers, the most compelling matchup of the night will be the battle between the big men down low.

During the Hornets' season opener Wednesday, Mason Plumlee struggled to pose any sort of threat or resist the pressure Domontas Sabonis, and the Pacers put on him. Indiana started 7-8 in the paint, with Sabonis scoring 22 points in the first half.

Cleveland's roster is stacked full of four talented bigs that Plumlee will look to limit tonight in Jarrett Allen, rookie Evan Mobley, Lauri Markkenen, and the veteran, Kevin Love.

Allen and Mobley are coming off of impressive performances for the Cavaliers Wednesday. Allen posted a video game-esque stat line, going 11-11 from the field, ending the night with 25 points, four rebounds, three blocks, and three steals. Mobley, in his first NBA game, scored 17 points on 7-13 shooting, adding nine rebounds and six assists in 38 minutes.

Plumlee, Miles Bridges, and P.J. Washington will have their hands full tonight with these Cavs' bigs but if they can show any sort of resistance, the Hornets should not have a problem pulling this game out. Furthermore, don't be surprised if second-year center Nick Richards sees some time on the floor tonight for Charlotte if Washington is unable to contain some of Cleveland's bigs while Plumlee is on the bench.

For Charlotte, if Terry Rozier misses his second-consecutive game, that leaves a big hole to fill on the offense. Fortunately, the united efforts of LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward - who combined for 58 points Wednesday - were enough to put the Hornets over the edge against the Pacers.

Gordon Hayward was coming off of COVID-19, missing the team's final three preseason games, so it was uncertain how much his body could handle in terms of conditioning during the team's first game. 35 minutes and 27 points is certainly enough to answer any doubts one may have had regarding that so luckily his body feels pristine and ready to roll Friday.

Now for my prediction:

Charlotte 114 - Cleveland 105

My prediction is assuming Terry Rozier is inactive. That may be a bit optimistic but when you look at the Cavaliers' roster and outlook for the season, they are destined for another top-five pick in next Summer's NBA Draft. Additionally, Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington, Mason Plumlee, and Kelly Oubre Jr. did not have solid performances Wednesday overall so if they can play at least a tick above that the Hornets should find themselves in a great spot tonight.



You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.