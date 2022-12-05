Score Predictions for Hornets vs Clippers

James Plowright: Clippers 106, Hornets 101

The big question is if Paul George plays, the reports suggest it's likely which if so makes the Clippers heavy favorites. The Clippers rank 5th in defense this year, so expect another low scoring game. LA have a lot of wing sized players to put on Oubre/Rozier and maybe the NBA's most underrated big in Zubac to battle in the middle. Charlotte's three point shooting will improve at some point, but I'm not sure tonight is the start of that trend.

Jon Yeager: Hornets 110, Clippers 101

The Clippers lost by almost 30 points on Saturday at home against the Kings and are missing a few key pieces in George, Leonard, Kennard and Norman Powell. If all of those players miss the game against the Hornets, that is a lot of offensive punch they would need to find elsewhere. The most interesting matchup to watch in this one would be how Mason Plumlee handles Zubac in the paint. Zubac has played really well this season for LA, scoring effectively around the basket and dominating the boards. Charlotte’s bigs will have their hands full in limiting his impact on this game. However, look for the Hornets to score the ball more efficiently than this banged up Clippers team and come out with a hard fought win.

Ian Black: Clippers 109, Hornets 105

The Clippers are coming to town, and Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Luke Kennard are all questionable. Charlotte will have an easier time if any of those players are missing, but either way LA will be a tough match up. I’m interested to see how coach Clifford decides to handle center Ivica Zubac, who has been an headache in the paint this season.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.