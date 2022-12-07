Score Predictions for Hornets at Nets

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 108, Nets 105

After a rather slow start to the season, the Brooklyn Nets have found themselves and have won five of the last seven. That said, the Nets haven't been all that great on the boards and rank 30th in the league in 2nd chance points - two areas the Hornets have been getting smashed in all year. If they can avoid the one catastrophic quarter they typically have, they'll win the game.

Desmond Johnson: Hornets 109, Nets 104

The Nets have pulled themselves above .500 but they are still a pretty weird bunch. I really don't know what to expect from them for the rest of the season. Durant is going to give you 25 but the rest of the Nets roster feels tossed together. Meanwhile still no Melo or Hayward for the Hornets yet Charlotte has lost in regulation by double digits just once in the past 8 games. Charlotte steals one tonight on the road.

Jon Yeager: Nets 117, Hornets 109

Brooklyn has been playing much better as of late, winning 5 of their last 7 games. Their defense has actually been pretty strong lately, propelling them in this recent stretch of good play. Still dealing with injuries to Ball, Hayward and Martin, the Hornets just don’t have the offensive punch to hang with the Nets. Kevin Durant has been incredible to start the season and he will prove to be too much for Charlotte.

Ian Black: Nets 113, Hornets 105

The Nets are playing better and the Hornets are still very hurt. Brooklyn is one of the strongest defensive teams in the league, and it shows through the stats. The Nets are allowing the second-lowest effective field goal percentage in the league (51.5%), second-fewest points in the paint per game (45.8), as well as blocking the most shots (7.2). Given that the Hornets have the lowest effective field goal percentage in the league (50%), a lot more shots than usual are going to have to go the Hornets’ way if they are going to pull this one out.

Austin Leake: Nets 110 Hornets 102

The Nets' size and length seems to always give the Hornets some trouble. The Hornets won’t be getting much easy baskets tonight. The Hornets are still injured and more guys are playing more minutes than they usually do.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.