Score Predictions for Hornets at Raptors

James Plowright: Raptors 117, Hornets 107

This mini two-game series is a must-win for Toronto if they have any hope of getting back into the playoff race, expect them to come with energy and focus. Toronto's switching system has given LaMelo trouble in the past, expect OG Anunoby to have the main assignment. Charlotte has played better of late, but as ever inconsistency has been an issue. Charlotte will have a clear size advantage on the interior with Plumlee and Williams, they will need to take advantage to give Charlotte a chance.

Eric Barnes: Raptors 115, Hornets 110

While this may not be the season the Raptors envisioned there is still plenty of talent on their roster with guys like Siakam, Van Fleet, and Scottie Barnes. The Raptors are a good defensive team and may give the limited offense of the Hornets some issues. Will be a close game throughout but Raptors will edge out the Hornets in the end.

Desmond Johnson: Raptors 115, Hornets 105

Charlotte is playing better as they get healthy but I think we're really starting to see the limitations of this unit. The Raptors are having a bad season too but they have vets with rings to lean on. If Charlotte uses their bigs they can take advantage but it feels like the Hornets are going to launch 35 three-pointers tonight. I'll go with Toronto at home.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.