Score Predictions for Hornets vs Bucks

Israel Omondi: Bucks 121, Hornets 102

Coming off a close loss against the Lakers, I expect the Milwaukee Bucks to come into this game out for blood. They’ve also recently gotten back Khris Middleton who scored 17 points in his season debut yesterday. The Hornets will put up a fight but will ultimately get overpowered by a significantly more talented and disciplined Bucks team.

Ian Black: Hornets 109, Bucks 101

The Hornets have won three of four games, and are fortunately facing a Bucks team who appears to be sitting its best players tonight. In a clash where both teams are missing many of their most important players, the Hornets’ reserves have more experience picking up the pieces. Look for the Charlotte’s league-best 3PT defense to be the tipping point against a Milwaukee team whose active players like to shoot a lot of them.

Austin Leake: Hornets 124, Bucks 108

Without the entire starting lineup for the Bucks, the Hornets should be able to get their 4th win in their past 5 games. The Hornets can’t take the Bucks for granted though because they are a deep team. The Hornets should still easily win this game.

Desmond Johnson: Hornets 105, Bucks 93

The Bucks are simply a better team than the Hornets. We all know this. Fortunately for the Hornets, the entire Bucks team is sitting this one out tonight. Even with that, the Hornets probably need someone to get hot and score over 25 tonight. Hornets shoot over 30% from three tonight and get a home win.

