Score Predictions for Hornets vs Bulls

Desmond Johnson: Bulls 129, Hornets 113

I can't figure out why young guys like Mark Williams, Kai Jones, and James Bouknight are NOT getting minutes with this Hornets unit being so banged up. Isn't that one of the reasons why Borrego was let go? Because he didn't play the kids? So you hire Steve Clifford who is known for not playing younger kids? How does this help the Hornets in the future? Are they trying to increase trade value? Sorry I needed to vent. Bulls win big tonight. No Ball. No Hayward. No Oubre. And I'm not sure if would matter if they were available with the zero defense being currently played by the Hornets.

Ian Black: Bulls 122, Hornets 110

Chicago isn’t an especially tough matchup for many teams, but Charlotte won’t stand much of a chance with how things are going right now. The Hornets are riddled with injuries and have the third-worst record in the NBA. With the trade deadline on the horizon, hopefully, the team finds a clear and more cohesive direction for the rest of the season.

James Plowright: Bulls 119, Hornets 109

Chicago’s top 3 offensive weapons are more potent than any of Charlotte’s, even if LaMelo does play with a dodgy wrist and ankle. It feels like Charlotte is beginning to let go of the rope with the trade deadline around the corner. It wouldn’t surprise me if up until the deadline a few of the Hornets vets have their heads turned by potential playoff contenders.