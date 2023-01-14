Score Predictions for Hornets vs Celtics

Schuyler Callihan: Celtics 121, Hornets 108

Even without Jaylen Brown and possibly Malcolm Brogdon, the Celtics have too much firepower for this young Hornets squad. With the season close to being a wash, it'll be interesting to see how long the team remains focused on the present and doesn't lose its will to win.

Matt Alquiza: Hornets 111, Celtics 108

This just feels like a game that the Hornets steal. In years past Charlotte has played Boston well, and I don’t see that changing tonight. The Hornets played decent ball in Toronto for 3ish quarters and I believe they’ll put it together for a full game with LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier lifting Charlotte past the Celtics.

Ian Black: Celtics 120, Hornets 118

In the first game of two straight against each other in Charlotte, the Hornets should be able to take advantage of a missing Jaylen Brown (and potential Malcolm Brogdon too) to put up a strong fight to avenge the blowout that occurred the last time these teams met. Ultimately though, the Celtics are just a bit too efficient and consistent on the offensive end for the Hornets to handle, and Jayson Tatum is having an All-NBA kind of year.

