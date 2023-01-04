Score Predictions for Hornets vs Grizzlies

Jon Yeager: Grizzlies 128 Hornets 111

The Grizzlies are coming in after winning three games in a row and sitting a half game out of 1st place in the West. LaMelo Ball will be going up against an all-world point guard in Ja Morant in one of the more fun matchups he’ll see all season. The Hornets just don’t have the type of roster to compete with this Memphis team especially considering the recent string of injuries to Gordon Hayward and Kelly Oubre. The Grizzlies seem to find more and more quality depth on their roster each month and they should cruise to a victory tonight.

Ian Black: Grizzlies 120, Hornets 108

The Grizzlies are on a roll and have a full playoff-caliber roster to support star Ja Morant, something the Hornets are going to have a hard time keeping up with. Memphis currently sports the second-best defensive rating in the NBA at 109.1, smothering opponents with an aggressive brand of basketball. The saving grace for the Hornets tonight might be that Memphis has underperformed on the road relative to their talent level thus far, seeing 10 of their 13 losses coming away from home.

Desmond Johnson: Grizzlies 130, Hornets 115

Memphis is a problem. With all the injuries in the West, they may be the best current team out there. They are on a three-game win streak and the Hornets are limping in (again) after injuries to Oubre Jr and Hayward. Ball vs Ja will keep the game watchable though but the Grizz pull away in the 4th to get an easy win.

Eric Barnes: Grizzlies 127, Hornets 108

No Kelly Oubre or Gordon Hayward and this team's depth on the wing is dwindling. It has been a tough season for the Hornets to this point and the reality of being 10-28 is likely setting in in the locker room at this point with draft talk and trade deadline talk hovering around the organization. The Grizzlies are starting to get more healthy with the return of Desmond Bane and tonight they are just the more talented team. The trip from Memphis to Charlotte isn’t a long one either. Grizzlies roll.

