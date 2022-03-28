Score Predictions for Hornets vs Nuggets

Prediction: Nuggets 126, Hornets 118

I came close to picking the Hornets here due to the way they've been playing lately. They appear to be locked in and are not worried about things that are out of their control.

However, it's hard to ignore the data and the data says this team is not very good when playing a game without a day of rest. This season, the Hornets are 1-12 in these situations and after an emotional win in Brooklyn last night, this is not an easy spot to play Denver even with it being inside Spectrum Center.

I don't see the Hornets shooting the ball from three as well as they shot last night in a back-to-back situation. This team has also lacked maturity at times this year after big wins which is normal for a young team. Until they follow up a big win with another win, it's hard to get behind them here.

The last time these two met, the Hornets' defense clamped down in the fourth quarter allowing just 13 points en route to a victory. They don't need to replicate that tonight in order to get a win, but defense is going to be key in this one and I'm not sure how much energy this group will have.

