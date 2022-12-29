Skip to main content
Score Predictions for Hornets vs Thunder

Our staff predicts who will win tonight's game between Charlotte and Oklahoma City.
Charlotte Hornets
Jon Yeager: Hornets 118, Thunder 115 

Charlotte is returning home after their long six-game west coast road trip. Much like the story of the overall season, the Hornets were competitive on the trip but the wins just weren’t there. They finished 2-4 out West and now return to the Queen City to take on another team near the bottom of the standings in the Thunder. Limiting SGA will be a huge challenge for the Hornets as he is playing superstar-level basketball this season, but the team should be playing an inspired game in front of their home fans for the first time in a while. Besides the Lakers game, Terry Rozier struggled on the trip with his shooting and a hip injury but look for him to get it going tonight. The Hornets win a close one tonight against OKC.

Ian Black: Hornets 118, Thunder 116 

The Hornets will glad to be home and cozy in a matchup against Oklahoma City. This should be a higher-scoring affair between two young teams. LaMelo Ball and former Charlotte draft night trade Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should provide plenty of fireworks.

Austin Leake: Hornets 112, Thunder 108 

Tonight feels like a game that will be back and forth throughout the entire game. LaMelo has struggled the last couple of games and this should be a good chance to bounce back. Look for the Hornets to get win No. 10 on the season.

