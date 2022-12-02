Score Predictions for Hornets vs Wizards

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 105, Wizards 99

Yeah, the Hornets didn't play very well against Boston, but the same could be said for just about anyone that takes on the C's right now. The Hornets have had a few days to rest and because of that, they'll get Terry Rozier back which will provide a much-needed boost to the rotation. Charlotte has struggled hitting the three-ball in the previous two matchups with Washington, but not tonight. They'll find their groove early and often and the efficiency from deep will lift them to victory in front of the home crowd.

Ian Black: Hornets 109, Wizards 106

The Hornets have won 2/3 despite being severely undermanned. The Wizards had a hot start to the season, but have slowed down considerably over their last 8 games. The Hornets are working hard are going to avoid falling to 0-3 in the season series against their division foe.

James Plowright: Wizards 115, Hornets 113

Charlotte are coming off the biggest rest of the regular season and have had two back to back practices, something rarely seen during the regular season. The team have no excuse to come out with a lack of energy or not know the scouting report for their opponents. Saying that, the Wizards are playing well with Beal and Porzingis clicking, Kuzma is also a well known Hornets killer. I think this will be a close one, but giving the edge to the Wizards with the Hornets still severely undermanned.

