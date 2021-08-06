Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search
Sources: Charlotte Hornets agree to deal with Kelly Oubre Jr.

Sources: Charlotte Hornets agree to deal with Kelly Oubre Jr.

Author:
Publish date:

Another year, another notable free agent signing for GM Mitch Kupchak.

The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to terms with wing Kelly Oubre Jr., sources told SI.com's All Hornets. Per a source, the Hornets may have to waive a player before completing the transaction.

Oubre was considered one of the better remaining players on the market and his arrival will add some much-needed depth for the Hornets.

Oubre came into the league in 2017 with Washington, appearing in 252 games over four seasons. He was traded to Phoenix in 2018 and flourished during two seasons with the Suns, doubling his scoring average to 17.9 points.

He was traded to Golden State in November after Klay Thompson tore his Achilles and started 50 of the 55 games he appeared in, posting 15.4 points per game. But he didn’t play in 15 of the Warriors’ final 20 games.

Oubre, 25, represents latest arrival for the Hornets, who have also added Mason Plumlee and Ish Smith to the fold in the last week. They also drafted James Bouknight, Kai Jones, JT Thor and Scottie Lewis, four players they hope provides them with scoring, athleticism and length.

The Athletic first reported the agreement. 

USATSI_15988684_168389536_lowres
News

Sources: Charlotte Hornets agree to two-year deal with Kelly Oubre Jr.

DSC02441
News

LiAngelo Ball's strength, shot and confidence impress Charlotte Hornets summer league coach

USATSI_16185831_168389536_lowres
News

Sources: Ish Smith, Charlotte Hornets reach agreement on two-year deal to bring him home

USATSI_15989017_168389536_lowres
News

Sources: Charlotte Hornets sending Devonte' Graham to New Orleans in sign-and-trade

liangelo
News

Along with LiAngelo Ball, rookies James Bouknight and Kai Jones headline Charlotte Hornets' summer league roster

USATSI_13677519_168389536_lowres
News

Charlotte Hornets don’t extend qualifying offer to Malik Monk, making him an unrestricted free agent, and restrict Devonte’ Graham's free agency

20210730_125953
News

James Bouknight: Charlotte Hornets are now must-see TV, will be fun to watch

USATSI_16477501_168389536_lowres
News

A Happy Haul: Charlotte Hornets fill needs by drafting Connecticut's James Bouknight, acquiring Texas' Kai Jones