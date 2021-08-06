Sources: Charlotte Hornets agree to two-year deal with Kelly Oubre Jr.

Another year, another notable free agent signing for GM Mitch Kupchak.

The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to terms with wing Kelly Oubre Jr., sources told SI.com's All Hornets. Per a source, the Hornets may have to waive a player before completing the transaction.

Oubre was considered one of the better remaining players on the market and his arrival will add some much-needed depth for the Hornets.

Oubre came into the league in 2017 with Washington, appearing in 252 games over four seasons. He was traded to Phoenix in 2018 and flourished during two seasons with the Suns, doubling his scoring average to 17.9 points.

He was traded to Golden State in November after Klay Thompson tore his Achilles and started 50 of the 55 games he appeared in, posting 15.4 points per game. But he didn’t play in 15 of the Warriors’ final 20 games.

Oubre, 25, represents latest arrival for the Hornets, who have also added Mason Plumlee and Ish Smith to the fold in the last week. They also drafted James Bouknight, Kai Jones, JT Thor and Scottie Lewis, four players they hope provides them with scoring, athleticism and length.

