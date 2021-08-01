Sports Illustrated home
Sources: Charlotte Hornets don’t extend qualifying offer to Malik Monk, making him instructed free agent; Devonte’ Graham is now a restricted free agent

While Devonte’ Graham could still be sticking around Charlotte, Malik Monk’s time here is done.

The Charlotte Hornets didn’t extend a qualifying offer to Monk, making him an unrestricted free agent, league sources told SI.com’s All Hornets. Drafting James Bouknight on Thursday made the decision to move on from the 23-year-old and allow him to sign elsewhere.

Graham is considered a big part of the team’s core and made it known during the tail end of the season that he he wanted to remain with the team. By extending the offer, it gives Charlotte the right to match any offers Graham may receive from another team. The Hornets remain hopeful they can lock up Graham to a long-term deal.

