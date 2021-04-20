Sources: LaMelo Ball could return within two weeks

It's been a while since the Charlotte Hornets have had something positive to cheer about on the injury front. But that appears to have changed on Monday.

The team announced a CT scan confirmed LaMelo Ball's wrist has healed and he's now cleared to return to individual basketball activity. Ball was examined in New York by Dr. Michelle Carlson of The Hospital for Special Surgery after having the cast he's worn since March 23 surgery removed.

If all goes well and there are no setbacks, Ball could return eventually sometime within the next two weeks, per league sources. That would be a huge boost for the Hornets, who've dropped into eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings heading into Tuesday's game against New York. Charlotte has 16 games remaining and is also missing Devonte' Graham (left quad contusion), Malik Monk (sprained right ankle) and Gordon Hayward (right foot sprain), with the latter two not appearing close to return at the moment.

In 21 games as a starter, Ball averaged 19.5 points, 6.2 assists and 5.8 rebounds, connecting on 42.6 percent of his 3-point attempts. Overall, in 41 games he's averaging 15.9 points, 6.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals. He's first in assists and steals among rookie leaders, and is second in scoring and tied for second in rebounds.

While he was waiting to be re-evaluated, the Hornets were doing a variety of things with Ball to keep him as sharp as possible. That could also help in expediting him getting back on the floor for their stretch run toward a potential playoff berth.

ESPN first reported a possible timetable of Ball's return.