HomeNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search
Sources: LaMelo Ball could return within two weeks

Sources: LaMelo Ball could return within two weeks

Charlotte Hornets received good news about their rookie point guard on Monday
Author:
Publish date:
Charlotte Hornets received good news about their rookie point guard on Monday

It's been a while since the Charlotte Hornets have had something positive to cheer about on the injury front. But that appears to have changed on Monday.

The team announced a CT scan confirmed LaMelo Ball's wrist has healed and he's now cleared to return to individual basketball activity. Ball was examined in New York by Dr. Michelle Carlson of The Hospital for Special Surgery after having the cast he's worn since March 23 surgery removed.

If all goes well and there are no setbacks, Ball could return eventually sometime within the next two weeks, per league sources. That would be a huge boost for the Hornets, who've dropped into eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings heading into Tuesday's game against New York. Charlotte has 16 games remaining and is also missing Devonte' Graham (left quad contusion), Malik Monk (sprained right ankle) and Gordon Hayward (right foot sprain), with the latter two not appearing close to return at the moment.

In 21 games as a starter, Ball averaged 19.5 points, 6.2 assists and 5.8 rebounds, connecting on 42.6 percent of his 3-point attempts. Overall, in 41 games he's averaging 15.9 points, 6.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals. He's first in assists and steals among rookie leaders, and is second in scoring and tied for second in rebounds.

While he was waiting to be re-evaluated, the Hornets were doing a variety of things with Ball to keep him as sharp as possible. That could also help in expediting him getting back on the floor for their stretch run toward a potential playoff berth.

ESPN first reported a possible timetable of Ball's return. 

USATSI_15896669_168389536_lowres
News

Sources: LaMelo Ball could return within two weeks

USATSI_15897529_168389536_lowres
News

Devonte' Graham questionable for Tuesday's game vs. New York

Terry Rozier: Point guard is my natural position
News

Video: Terry Rozier explains how point guard is his true position

USATSI_15925152_168389536_lowres
News

PJ Washington has a strong game in his return as Charlotte Hornets halt losing streak

USATSI_15772848_168389536_lowres
News

Part II: An exclusive conversation with Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego

USATSI_15912041_168389536_lowres
News

Vernon Carey Jr. dazzles in first career start

James Borrego pregame in Brooklyn
News

"I don't want them going out there trying to save us."

USATSI_15800661_168389536_lowres
News

Terry Rozier on dealing with injuries and playing through them