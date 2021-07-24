Sports Illustrated home
Sources: LiAngelo Ball expected to sign with Charlotte Hornets, be on team’s summer league roster

Move would officially reunite Ball with younger brother LaMelo
Looks like the Charlotte Hornets will have room for ‘Gelo.

LiAngelo Ball, the brother of rookie of the year LaMelo Ball, is expected sign a with the Hornets and be on their summer league roster when it’s finalized, league sources told SI.com’s All Hornets. The move is on track to happen as the team prepares to fully assemble its roster and depart for summer league in Las Vegas from August 8-17.

Playing in the league’s summer showcase next month could provide Ball, 22, with the opportunity he needs to jumpstart his career.

Ball has already been around the team working out, as evidenced during a recent Instagram post by Devonte’ Graham. His signing would officially pair him together with LaMelo for the first time since they played in Lithuania for professional club Prienu Vytautas in 2017-18, where LiAngelo averaged 12.6 points and 2.9 rebounds and 21.7 minutes in 16 games.

Ball, who went undrafted in 2018, signed with the Oklahoma City Blue — the G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder — just three days prior to the league shutting down on March 12, 2020 due to the pandemic and never played for them. He inked an Exhibit 10 contract with Detroit in early December and was waived 12 days later, failing to appear in any games after reportedly suffering a right ankle injury.

Besides Ball, the expectation is Vernon Carey Jr., Nick Richards and the team’s first-round pick on Thursday will be among those suiting up for the Hornets during summer league, per league sources.

News

