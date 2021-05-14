Sources: Miles Bridges expected to return to lineup for Charlotte Hornets on Saturday

Just in time for their big weekend, the Charlotte Hornets are going to be getting some much-needed help.

Barring an unforeseen hiccup, Miles Bridges will make his return to the lineup against the Knicks in New York on Saturday, league sources tell SI.com's All Hornets. Bridges has missed the team's last six games due to the league's health and safety protocols and the Hornets have struggled without him, going 2-4 in his absence.

They've missed his energy and the intangibles he brings, such as his behind-the-scenes motivation. His stamina and strength will be something to keep an eye on during these next two games, but just having him back is a jolt for the Hornets as they do their best to secure the eighth seed prior to next week's play-in tournament. Sunday's regular-season finale in Washington against the Wizards could be the decisive game.

Before being forced to sit out, Bridges was in the midst of one of the best stretches of his career. In the 16 games following his insertion into the starting lineup, he averaged 19.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, hitting 51.8 percent of his shots and canning 44.8 percent from 3-point range. He also increased his scoring average from 10 points to 12.4 points per game since becoming a starter.