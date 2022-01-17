Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Knicks

Can the Hornets cover the spread?

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Knicks -1.5

1 Star play on the Knicks covering: New York has won five of its last six meanwhile the Hornets are coming off of a bad loss to the Orlando Magic at home. This odd start time of 1 p.m. will be more of advantage to the Knicks I would imagine. I'm not sold on either side but I'll lean toward the Knicks here as they basically just have to win the game.

Over/Under: 217.5

2 Star play on the under: Unders are becoming a thing for me with the Hornets which is something I never thought I would say earlier in the year. They've cleaned some things up on that end of the floor and the Knicks are 6th in the NBA allowing 104.6 points per game. 

