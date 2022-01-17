Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Knicks

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Knicks -1.5

1 Star play on the Knicks covering: New York has won five of its last six meanwhile the Hornets are coming off of a bad loss to the Orlando Magic at home. This odd start time of 1 p.m. will be more of advantage to the Knicks I would imagine. I'm not sold on either side but I'll lean toward the Knicks here as they basically just have to win the game.

Over/Under: 217.5

2 Star play on the under: Unders are becoming a thing for me with the Hornets which is something I never thought I would say earlier in the year. They've cleaned some things up on that end of the floor and the Knicks are 6th in the NBA allowing 104.6 points per game.

