Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Knicks

2 Star on the under: New York just doesn't have much firepower offensively, especially when Julius Randle is out of the lineup. Heck, they really don't even have a true point guard with Derrick Rose out. I know they put up 121 on the Hornets just a week ago, but I would be very surprised to see this one get in the 110s. Charlotte's defense will come to play. Take the under.