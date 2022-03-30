Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Knicks
Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.
Star ratings:
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: Hornets -1.5
1 Star play on the Hornets: This is going to be a hard-fought, well-earned win for the Hornets. The Knicks have caught fire recently winning four straight which includes a win in Charlotte. The Hornets know how important each of these final six games are and there are very few games left in which they are expected to win. They cover the short number, but it won't be easy.
Over/Under: 223.5
2 Star on the under: New York just doesn't have much firepower offensively, especially when Julius Randle is out of the lineup. Heck, they really don't even have a true point guard with Derrick Rose out. I know they put up 121 on the Hornets just a week ago, but I would be very surprised to see this one get in the 110s. Charlotte's defense will come to play. Take the under.
