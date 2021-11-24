Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Magic

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Hornets -6.5

1 Star play on the Hornets covering: The Hornets put together a strong performance and Washington the other night. They know how important every game is and how it will impact them in the standings at the end of the season. I don't see Charlotte looking past Orlando here. If I'm playing, I'm laying the points.

Over/Under: 219.5

2 Star play on the under: These two teams combined for 231 points a couple of weeks ago which may have you leaning to the over. Don't be a square. Look at the way the Magic have played on the offensive end of the floor throughout the entirety of the season and also look at how improved Charlotte's defense is. I don't see Orlando hitting the century mark in this one therefore I'm riding with the under.

