    • November 24, 2021
    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Magic

    Can the Hornets cover the spread?
    Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: Hornets -6.5

    1 Star play on the Hornets covering: The Hornets put together a strong performance and Washington the other night. They know how important every game is and how it will impact them in the standings at the end of the season. I don't see Charlotte looking past Orlando here. If I'm playing, I'm laying the points.

    Over/Under: 219.5

    2 Star play on the under: These two teams combined for 231 points a couple of weeks ago which may have you leaning to the over. Don't be a square. Look at the way the Magic have played on the offensive end of the floor throughout the entirety of the season and also look at how improved Charlotte's defense is. I don't see Orlando hitting the century mark in this one therefore I'm riding with the under.

