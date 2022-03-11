Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Pelicans

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Hornets -1.5

5 Star play on the Hornets covering: I believe this is my first 5-star play on the Hornets this season. After falling to the Nets and Celtics, the Hornets desperately need to get back in the win column. The reason I'm so strong on Charlotte tonight is because of how badly they need this win in addition to the Pelicans being without two of their best players - C.J. McCollum and Brandon Ingram.

Over/Under: 229.5

1 Star play on the under: The Pelicans have struggled to score the ball recently which is why the under has cashed in five of the last seven games and eight of the last eleven at home. With Ingram and McCollum out, I can only look at the under in tonight's game.

