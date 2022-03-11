Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Pelicans

Can the Hornets cover the spread?

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Spread: Hornets -1.5

5 Star play on the Hornets covering: I believe this is my first 5-star play on the Hornets this season. After falling to the Nets and Celtics, the Hornets desperately need to get back in the win column. The reason I'm so strong on Charlotte tonight is because of how badly they need this win in addition to the Pelicans being without two of their best players - C.J. McCollum and Brandon Ingram.

Over/Under: 229.5

1 Star play on the under: The Pelicans have struggled to score the ball recently which is why the under has cashed in five of the last seven games and eight of the last eleven at home. With Ingram and McCollum out, I can only look at the under in tonight's game. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

IMG_9299
News

WATCH: James Borrego Postgame vs Celtics

By Schuyler CallihanMar 9, 2022
USATSI_17861916_168388579_lowres
News

Celtics Run Away from Hornets Late

By Schuyler CallihanMar 9, 2022
USATSI_17837581_168388579_lowres
News

OFFICIAL: Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Celtics

By Schuyler CallihanMar 9, 2022
USATSI_17473826_168388579_lowres (1)
News

Hornets Release Final Injury Report vs Celtics

By Schuyler CallihanMar 9, 2022
USATSI_17608213_168388579_lowres
News

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Celtics

By Schuyler CallihanMar 9, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-03-09T000911.694
News

Score Predictions for Hornets vs Celtics

By Schuyler CallihanMar 9, 2022
IMG_9285
News

WATCH: Miles Bridges Postgame vs Nets

By Schuyler CallihanMar 8, 2022
IMG_9284
News

WATCH: Terry Rozier Postgame vs Nets

By Schuyler CallihanMar 8, 2022