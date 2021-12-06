Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs 76ers

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: 76ers -7.5

1 Star play on the Hornets covering: I went against the Hornets on Sunday and that didn't work out too well for me. I figured they would struggle to find consistency on the offensive end of the floor being without their top two guards. Ish Smith filled in nicely and Charlotte got quality minutes from Cody Martin running the point at times as well. Even though they will be without those guys again, I expect the Hornets to at least keep this one close. Charlotte has played extremely well inside the Spectrum Center this season and I see that continuing Monday night.

Over/Under: 217.5

1 Star play on the over: No LaMelo Ball. No Terry Rozier. A low-scoring Sixers offense. Play the under, right? Nope, I'm leaning with the over here. The Hornets proved last night that they can still get buckets without three members of its starting lineup. With Mason Plumlee being out, this will provide the Sixers with a huge mismatch in the paint, meaning Joel Embiid should be able to get a lot of easy buckets and 2nd chance points. No strong play here, but I'd look at the over.

