Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Bucks

Spread: Bucks -2.5

4 Star play on the Hornets covering: The fun won't stop tonight for the Hornets. Yes, I've got them not only covering the small number but winning the game outright and sweeping the mini two-game series with the Bucks. Antetokounmpo and Middleton gave Charlotte fits in the second half, but if they can replicate the defensive success they had in the first half on Saturday night, Milwaukee will lose by double digits. Take the points.

Over/Under: 236.5

2 Star play on the over: Both of these teams really struggled to find offense in the first half two nights ago, but to me that was an abnormality. This will be a fast-paced game with a ton of points in transition. I like the over but not as confident as I am in the side.

