Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Clippers

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Clippers -3.5

2 Star play on the Hornets: It appears to be another matchup of reserves as the Clippers will be without a chunk of their core tonight in Charlotte. The Hornets didn't fare all that well against Milwaukee on Saturday, but I think we'll see a much better performance on display tonight. Look for Terry Rozier, who has looked shaky since returning from illness, have an efficient night shooting from the field. I don't know if the Hornets will win, but I'll gladly take the points.

Over/Under: 216.5

1 Star play on the under: This total is pretty much right where I imagined it would be, so I'm not going to have a strong play on it. The Hornets have struggled to make threes all year long and are liable to have one quarter each game where absolutely nothing falls in. L.A. scored just 96 points on the Kings the other night with essentially the same group that will be seeing the majority of the minutes tonight. Look at the under.

My picks for the season

ATS: 5-5 (50%)

O/U: 8-2 (80%)

Overall: 13-7 (65%)

