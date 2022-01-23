Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Hawks

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Hornets -3

1 Star play on the Hornets covering: The Hawks have struggled all year long for several different reasons. Now, they're finding their rhythm and have won three straight with wins over Milwaukee, Minnesota, and Miami. Charlotte has been tough to play at home with a 13-6 record at Spectrum Center and Kelly Oubre Jr. is due for a big night. I could see this game going either way but I'll lean toward the hometown Hornets in this one.

Over/Under: 235.5

1 Star play on the over: I've been riding the unders with the Hornets but not tonight. The zone defense has given a lot of teams fits but I don't know how much of that they'll be able to play against Atlanta considering how well they shoot the ball from the perimeter. This seems like an up and down track meet, so I'll take the over at 235.5, no higher.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.