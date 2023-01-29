Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Heat

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Heat -5.5

3 Star play on the Hornets: Dare I say the Hornets are turning the corner? Eh, I don't know about all that but they have won three of the last five and a big reason for that is because they are starting to finally get healthy for the first time this season. Maybe I'm just sipping the recency bias Kool-Aid, but I actually believe Charlotte can steal this one.

Over/Under: 223.5

3 Star play on the under: This is a very low total, but there's a reason for it. Miami has the second-best defense in the league allowing just a tick over 108 points per game and play at a very slow pace. They rank 28th in the NBA in field goal percentage (45.3%) and the Hornets are dead last (45%). Neither team will get very far over the 100-point mark in this one. Play the under.

My picks for the season

ATS: 13-13 (50%)

O/U: 17-9 (65%)

Overall: 30-22 (57%)

