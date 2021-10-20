Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Pacers

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Hornets -2

2 Star play on the Pacers covering: The Pacers ran the Hornets off the floor in last year's play-in game for the playoffs. Although it's a new year with new faces on both sides, I believe the Pacers have a deeper bench that will help propel them to victory on Wednesday night. Forget taking the points, sprinkle a little on the money line here for Indiana.

Over/Under: 223.5

1 Star play on the under: With it being the first game of the season, it's going to take some time for teams to get into a rhythm offensively. As it will take time for us to get a good read on the Hornets and make stronger opinions on the spread and total. The Hornets are coming into this matchup a little banged up but will have its full complement of stars. The only issue is, we don't know how effective guys like Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier, and Miles Bridges are going to be. With that said, I'll side with the under here.

