Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Suns

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Suns -2.5

3 Star play on the Suns covering: Although the Suns have lost three of their last four games, I've got them winning this one by a comfortable margin tonight. Yes, I know Deandre Ayton is out but the Suns will be just fine without him. Lay the small number with the much better team.

Over/Under: 230.5

1 Star play on the over: This number seems to be right where it should be. Whenever I go back and forth on a total with the Hornets, I typically just lean to the over. I mean, this is the worst team in the NBA in terms of points allowed per game. Charlotte also getting back Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington tonight should help us go over the total as well.

