    • October 31, 2021
    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Trail Blazers

    Picks for today's game in Charlotte.
    Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    Star ratings:

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: Trail Blazers -1.5

    4 Star play on the Trail Blazers covering: Portland already has a few strong wins early on the year by defeating the Suns, Clippers, and the up-and-coming Grizzlies. C.J. McCollum and Damian Lillard are going to pose similar problems on the offensive end that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown of the Celtics did last week. These guys are elite level scorers and are going to be tough for the Hornets to slow down. Portland wins this one fairly convincingly.

    Over/Under: 228.5

    1 Star play on the over: I don't see the Hornets struggling on the offensive end in back-to-back games very often. Being back at the Spectrum Center should give this team the energy needed to stay afloat offensively. I don't think this game flies over the total and as a matter of fact, I think the number is right where it should be. This is a stay-away play for me but if you're wanting my opinion, I'd look at the over. 

