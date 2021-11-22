Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Wizards

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Wizards -3.5

1 Star play on the Hornets covering: For some reason, the Hornets have not played well on the road. In fact, Charlotte has lost five of the last six away from the Spectrum Center. At some point, they'll start finding answers to their road woes and it could be tonight. I'll take the Hornets plus the points. Sprinkle a little on the money line while you're at it.

Over/Under: 216.5

1 Star play on the under: The Wizards held the Hornets to their 2nd-lowest offensive output on the season last Wednesday, giving up just 97 points. Now, some of that could be a factor of the Hornets not getting to the free-throw line until the six-minute mark of the third quarter but Washington is one of the better defensive teams in the league. The Wizards also have a hard time getting over the century mark on most nights, so even though it is a low total, I'll side with the under.

