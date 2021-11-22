Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Wizards

    Can the Hornets cover the spread?
    Author:

    Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    Star ratings:

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Read More

    Spread: Wizards -3.5

    1 Star play on the Hornets covering: For some reason, the Hornets have not played well on the road. In fact, Charlotte has lost five of the last six away from the Spectrum Center. At some point, they'll start finding answers to their road woes and it could be tonight. I'll take the Hornets plus the points. Sprinkle a little on the money line while you're at it. 

    Over/Under: 216.5

    1 Star play on the under: The Wizards held the Hornets to their 2nd-lowest offensive output on the season last Wednesday, giving up just 97 points. Now, some of that could be a factor of the Hornets not getting to the free-throw line until the six-minute mark of the third quarter but Washington is one of the better defensive teams in the league. The Wizards also have a hard time getting over the century mark on most nights, so even though it is a low total, I'll side with the under.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - All Hornets

    Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_17053144_168388579_lowres
    News

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Wizards

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17204915_168388579_lowres
    News

    Hawks Snap Hornets' Five-Game Winning Streak

    Nov 21, 2021
    USATSI_17134025_168388579_lowres
    News

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Hawks

    Nov 20, 2021
    USATSI_17194505_168388579_lowres
    News

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs Hawks

    Nov 20, 2021
    IMG_8504
    News

    WATCH: LaMelo Ball Postgame Press Conference vs Pacers - 11/19

    Nov 19, 2021
    IMG_8502
    News

    WATCH: James Borrego Postgame Press Conference vs Pacers - 11/19

    Nov 19, 2021
    USATSI_17194650_168388579_lowres
    News

    Hornets Hang On to Defeat Pacers

    Nov 19, 2021
    USATSI_17194413_168388579_lowres
    News

    WATCH: Cody Martin Posterizes Goga Bitadze

    Nov 19, 2021