Spread & Over/Under Predictions: Hornets vs Wizards

Spread: Wizards -3

2 Star play on the Hornets: The Wizards sit at 11-11 on the season and 9-10-3 against the spread, although they have covered just once in their last 8 games. The Hornets are 0-2 against the Washington this season, but have played them close both times and have covered their own spreads in three of their last four games. The undermanned Hornets are working hard to do their best without four of their top players, and I like them to cover tonight.

Over/Under: 221.5

4 Star play on the under: Both prior matchups for these teams have ended well under the O/U line. I'd expect that trend to continue with the Wizards recently slowing down hard, as well as the fact that 7/11 losses for the team have come on the road this season. The Hornets are 3-6 on the season at home despite a 6-15 record overall, and have had the under hit in 3/4 recent games.

My picks for the season

ATS: 1-0 (100%)

O/U: 1-0 (100%)

Overall: 2-0 (100%)

