Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Nets

Spread: Nets -10

2 star play on the Hornets: Brooklyn is coming into this game playing some pretty good ball lately, winners of five out of their last seven games. Aside from Saturday's game against Milwaukee, Charlotte has also been playing a bit better recently and has been remaining competitive in most games. After a heartbreaking loss to the Clippers on Monday night, the Hornets should be looking to come out and put up a fight. One thing is clear this season, Charlotte's players have bought into Steve Clifford and are playing really hard for him even while being undermanned against most teams. The Hornets should be able to keep this one within 10.

Over/Under: 221.5

2 star play on the over: This seems to be a pretty spot on line from the folks in the desert. The Hornets have not been very consistent this season scoring the basketball without LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward, so it's difficult for me to put any faith in them pushing any of their games over the point total. However, they did just score 117 points on Monday against a Clippers team who saw the return of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. Brooklyn has actually been a really strong defensive team over this stretch of good play we've seen from them but with an implied team total of about 106 points for Charlotte, I think they can reach that. With Kevin Durant on the other side, I'll lean towards the over in this one.

