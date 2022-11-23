Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs 76ers

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Hornets -4.5

1 Star play on the 76ers: Philly will certainly be shorthanded coming into tonight's matchup, but I just don't feel comfortable laying points with the Hornets right now. They have shot it poorly and in addition to that, they've been super inconsistent on the defensive end. I'm not ruling out the Hornets from winning this game, but 4.5 is too much for me.

Over/Under: 215.5

3 Star play on the over: This is one of those games where it feels like the Hornets will actually do their end of the bargain and put some points on the board. Nothing crazy, but they don't need to do all that much to get us up and over this short number. Four of the last six games for the Hornets have went over the number and eight of the last 11 against Philadelphia have went over. There's only one way to go, right?

My picks for the season

ATS: 4-2 (66%)

O/U: 5-1 (83%)

Overall: 9-3 (75%)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.