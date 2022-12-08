Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Nets
A look at the first five on the floor.
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets were announced.
HORNETS
G Terry Rozier
G/F Kelly Oubre Jr.
F Jalen McDaniels
F PJ Washington
C Mason Plumlee
NETS
G Kyrie Irving
G Joe Harris
F Kevin Durant
F Royce O'Neale
C Nic Claxton
