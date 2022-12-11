Starting Lineups for Hornets at 76ers

A look at the first five on the floor.

Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets were announced.

HORNETS

G Terry Rozier

G/F Kelly Oubre Jr.

F Jalen McDaniels

F PJ Washington

C Mason Plumlee

76ERS

James Harden

De'Anthony Melton

P.J. Tucker

Tobias Harris

Joel Embiid

