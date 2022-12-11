Starting Lineups for Hornets at 76ers
A look at the first five on the floor.
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets were announced.
HORNETS
G Terry Rozier
G/F Kelly Oubre Jr.
F Jalen McDaniels
F PJ Washington
C Mason Plumlee
76ERS
James Harden
De'Anthony Melton
P.J. Tucker
Tobias Harris
Joel Embiid
