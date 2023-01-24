Starting Lineups for Hornets at Jazz
A look at the first five on the floor.
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets were announced.
HORNETS
G Terry Rozier
F Gordon Hayward
F Jalen McDaniels
F P.J. Washington
C Mason Plumlee
JAZZ
G Mike Conley
G Jordan Clarkson
F Malik Beasley
F Lauri Markkanen
C Walker Kessler
