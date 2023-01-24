Starting Lineups for Hornets at Jazz

A look at the first five on the floor.

Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets were announced.

HORNETS

G Terry Rozier

F Gordon Hayward

F Jalen McDaniels

F P.J. Washington

C Mason Plumlee

JAZZ

G Mike Conley

G Jordan Clarkson

F Malik Beasley

F Lauri Markkanen

C Walker Kessler

