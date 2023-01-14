Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Celtics
A look at the first five for tonight's game in Charlotte.
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets were announced.
HORNETS
G LaMelo Ball
G Terry Rozier
F Jalen McDaniels
F PJ Washington
C Mason Plumlee
CELTICS
G Marcus Smart
G Derrick White
F Jayson Tatum
F Al Horford
C Robert Williams III
