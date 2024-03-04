Skip to main content
Analysing Jeff Peterson's Draft History in Brooklyn

Steve Clifford Gives Injury Update on LaMelo Ball

The Hornets' young star is inching closer to a return...maybe.

In this story:

Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

There was some optimism surrounding the progress of Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball in the final days heading into the All-Star break, some believing he would return when play resumed. 

That has not been the case. Ball has been labeled "out" on each injury report the day prior to each game since the break and has not been given a probable, questionable, or doubtful designation. 

Following the team's 10th annual Military Care event, Hornets head coach Steve Clifford provided a small update on Ball's status on The Wes & Walker Show on WFNZ.

"Melo's doing more and more. He had a good workout today, and did some live. I feel like he's getting closer but not quite there yet."

Ball has not been in uniform since January 26th and with just 21 games remaining on the schedule, there's no rush to bring him back on a team that is well out of the playoff picture. 

In 22 games this season, Ball is averaging 23.9 points, eight assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game.

USATSI_22655831_168388579_lowres

Seth Curry and Cody Martin to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks

Read More
USATSI_22655831_168388579_lowres

Seth Curry and Cody Martin to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks

Read More
© 2024 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF ABG-SI LLC. - All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All betting content is intended for an audience ages 21+. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. Gambling content intended for 21+. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.