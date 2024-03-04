Steve Clifford Gives Injury Update on LaMelo Ball

There was some optimism surrounding the progress of Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball in the final days heading into the All-Star break, some believing he would return when play resumed.

That has not been the case. Ball has been labeled "out" on each injury report the day prior to each game since the break and has not been given a probable, questionable, or doubtful designation.

Following the team's 10th annual Military Care event, Hornets head coach Steve Clifford provided a small update on Ball's status on The Wes & Walker Show on WFNZ.

"Melo's doing more and more. He had a good workout today, and did some live. I feel like he's getting closer but not quite there yet."

Ball has not been in uniform since January 26th and with just 21 games remaining on the schedule, there's no rush to bring him back on a team that is well out of the playoff picture.

In 22 games this season, Ball is averaging 23.9 points, eight assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game.