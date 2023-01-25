Suns Torch Hornets, 128-97

PHOENIX, AZ - As Steve Clifford has mentioned many times, games in the NBA are often won in the first quarter and that was the case tonight in Charlotte's 128-97 loss to the Phoenix Suns. The Suns jumped out to a 21-point lead in the early going, creating a big hole for the Hornets to dig out of.

Hornets rookie Bryce McGowens registered his first career start and let's just say, it didn't go as well as he or Charlotte would have liked. He matched up with Cameron Johnson, who scored 16 of Phoenix's first 20 points of the game including a perfect 4/4 start from three-point land. Just a few minutes into the game he was replaced by Dennis Smith Jr.

It looked as if the Hornets were going to get blown out of the water, especially after trailing 36-15 through one quarter of play. That deficit grew to as many as 30 before the Hornets made some adjustments going to a zone defense which allowed them to go on a 23-2 run, bringing them to within eight. Johnson made a tough three in the corner just seconds before time expired to give the Suns a 58-47 lead at the half.

Despite the valiant effort to reel off a miraculous comeback, that was put to bed rather quickly in the third quarter. The Suns hit three after three, seven of them in fact, to double up their halftime lead of ten.

With the game well in hand halfway through the fourth, Cliff shifted to his bench and gave some minutes to his young guys, letting them finish the game out.

The Hornets return home to Spectrum Center for a Thursday night matchup against the Chicago Bulls. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. EST.

1ST: PHX 36-15

CHA: 6/23 FG | 1/4 3FG | 7 REB | 3 AST | 4 TO | 8 PIP

PHX: 15/25 FG | 6/10 3FG | 16 REB | 13 AST | 4 TO | 16 PIP

2ND: PHX 58-47

CHA: 19/46 FG | 4/11 3FG | 19 REB | 12 AST | 6 TO | 26 PIP

PHX: 23/49 FG | 11/20 3FG | 28 REB | 21 AST | 9 TO | 22 PIP

3RD: PHX 98-77

CHA: 30/69 FG | 6/17 3FG | 28 REB | 16 AST | 10 TO | 44 PIP

PHX: 37/70 FG | 18/32 3FG | 38 REB | 31 AST | 13 TO | 32 PIP

4TH: PHX wins 128-97

CHA: 39/96 FG | 6/25 3FG | 39 REB | 19 AST | 13 TO | 58 PIP

PHX: 47/94 FG | 22/40 3FG | 55 REB | 37 AST | 18 TO | 44 PIP

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.