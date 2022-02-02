Skip to main content

Swarm fall to Charge 105-96

Greensboro moves to 4-5 on the season.

The Greensboro Swarm (4-5) fell to the Cleveland Charge (2-8) 105-96 on Tuesday. Four Swarm players hit double digits in the contest led by D.J. Carton with 22 points, five rebounds, and three steals in 38 minutes. Arnoldas Kulboka added 16 points in the loss. Rookie Kai Jones scored 17 points and 9 rebounds. 

The Charge were led by leading scorer Tacko Fall, the 7'6" center who rejoined the Charge in mid-January. Fall shot 8-10 from the field and scored 22 points in only 20 minutes of action. Fall added 9 rebounds and 2 blocked shots. 

The Swarm shot 37% from the field on Tuesday and 31% from three-point range, hitting 11 three pointers in the contest. Center Vernon Carey was inactive for the Swarm for the game. 

Next up, the Swarm will face Wisconsin Herd Friday at 7pm at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse. 

Read More

USATSI_15341058_168388579_lowres
News

Swarm fall to Charge 105-96

31 seconds ago
USATSI_17531537_168388579_lowres
News

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Celtics

1 hour ago
USATSI_17589091_168388579_lowres
News

LaMelo Ball Selected to 2022 NBA Rising Stars

16 hours ago
USATSI_17301451_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Provide Injury Update on Kelly Oubre Jr., Gordon Hayward

19 hours ago
Untitled design (91)
News

KG on LaMelo Ball: 'I Got Him Being MVP in Less Than Five Years'

Feb 1, 2022
Untitled design (89)
News

Quick Hits: Is LaMelo an All-Star? Kelly Oubre's Status + More

Jan 31, 2022
zoom_0
News

WATCH: LaMelo Ball Postgame vs Clippers

Jan 30, 2022
zoom_1
News

WATCH: Terry Rozier Postgame vs Clippers

Jan 30, 2022