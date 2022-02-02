Swarm fall to Charge 105-96

The Greensboro Swarm (4-5) fell to the Cleveland Charge (2-8) 105-96 on Tuesday. Four Swarm players hit double digits in the contest led by D.J. Carton with 22 points, five rebounds, and three steals in 38 minutes. Arnoldas Kulboka added 16 points in the loss. Rookie Kai Jones scored 17 points and 9 rebounds.

The Charge were led by leading scorer Tacko Fall, the 7'6" center who rejoined the Charge in mid-January. Fall shot 8-10 from the field and scored 22 points in only 20 minutes of action. Fall added 9 rebounds and 2 blocked shots.

The Swarm shot 37% from the field on Tuesday and 31% from three-point range, hitting 11 three pointers in the contest. Center Vernon Carey was inactive for the Swarm for the game.

Next up, the Swarm will face Wisconsin Herd Friday at 7pm at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse.