Swarm Fall to Magic, 107-97

The Lakeland Magic defeated the Greensboro Swarm 107-97 on Sunday afternoon. The Swarm were held to under 100 points on the day, due to the Lakeland defense forcing Greensboro to shoot under 40% from the field. The Magic jumped out to and early double-digit lead behind 11 first quarter points from the Magic's Hassani Gravett.

JT Thor and Kai Jones, recent draft picks for the Hornets, were with the Swarm on assignment. Together, the duo combined for 29 points and 14 rebounds.

Jeff Dowtin finished with 20 points for the Magic, adding 9 assists and 7 rebounds.

For the Swarm, Thor finished with 16 points and 6 rebounds to lead the team. Arnoldas Kulboka had a double double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Jalen Crutcher chipped in 13 points, 7 assists and 3 rebounds.

The Swarm face off against the Motor City Cruise at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Feb 9th with a 7 p.m. tip-off.