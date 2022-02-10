Skip to main content

Swarm Outrun Motor City 120-102

Arnoldas Kulboka dropped 27 points in 33 minutes of action

The Greensboro Swarm (6-7) defeated the Eastern Conference -leading Motor City Cruise 120-102 Wednesday at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum. Arnoldas Kulboka was the leading scorer with 27 points in the Swarm's second straight home victory. 

The Swarm shot over 50% from the field for the game and led the entire 2nd half. Jalen Crutcher added 25 points, 9 assists and 3 rebounds. 

Three other Swarm players reached double figures in scoring in the game. Scottie Lewis had 17 points and 4 rebounds, Cameron McGriff had 14 points and 10 rebounds and DJ Carton contributed 12 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. 

Luka Garza had 22 points and 11 rebounds for Motor City (12-4). Derrick Walton Jr added 17 points and Trayvon Palmer scored 10 points off the bench for Motor City. 

Read More

The Swarm have two road games ahead of All Star Break. They will visit the Maine Celtics on Saturday February 12th at 7pm. Then they will wrap up the first half of the season with a visit to the Capital City Go-Go in Washington on Wednesday, February 16th at 7pm.

Screen Shot 2022-02-10 at 12.29.54 PM
News

Swarm Outrun Motor City 120-102

59 seconds ago
USATSI_17485414_168388579_lowres
News

Participants for Skills Challenge, 3-Point, Dunk Contest Revealed

9 minutes ago
USATSI_16942199_168388579_lowres
News

NBA Trade Deadline Tracker

18 minutes ago
USATSI_17390246_168388579_lowres
News

3 Trade Proposals That Make Sense for the Hornets

1 hour ago
zoom_0
News

WATCH: Kelly Oubre Jr. Postgame vs Bulls

13 hours ago
IMG_9087
News

WATCH: James Borrego Talks Loss to Bulls

14 hours ago
USATSI_17649898_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Go Winless in Four-Game Homestand Following Loss to Bulls

14 hours ago
USATSI_17620053_168388579_lowres
News

OFFICIAL: Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Bulls

17 hours ago