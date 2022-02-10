Swarm Outrun Motor City 120-102

The Greensboro Swarm (6-7) defeated the Eastern Conference -leading Motor City Cruise 120-102 Wednesday at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum. Arnoldas Kulboka was the leading scorer with 27 points in the Swarm's second straight home victory.

The Swarm shot over 50% from the field for the game and led the entire 2nd half. Jalen Crutcher added 25 points, 9 assists and 3 rebounds.

Three other Swarm players reached double figures in scoring in the game. Scottie Lewis had 17 points and 4 rebounds, Cameron McGriff had 14 points and 10 rebounds and DJ Carton contributed 12 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

Luka Garza had 22 points and 11 rebounds for Motor City (12-4). Derrick Walton Jr added 17 points and Trayvon Palmer scored 10 points off the bench for Motor City.

The Swarm have two road games ahead of All Star Break. They will visit the Maine Celtics on Saturday February 12th at 7pm. Then they will wrap up the first half of the season with a visit to the Capital City Go-Go in Washington on Wednesday, February 16th at 7pm.