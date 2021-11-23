Terry Rozier Heats Up Early, Leads Hornets Past Wizards

The Hornets got off to a rather cold start missing each of their first six shots from the floor. After falling behind 8-0 early, Terry Rozier heated up hitting three consecutive three-pointers to tie things up at 11-11. From that point on, there were four lead changes with the Wizards holding a slim one-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

Just like in last week's game against Washington, the Hornets weren't able to get to the free-throw line in the first half. Despite the lack of calls going in Charlotte's direction, they were able to score the ball in a variety of ways. More importantly, LaMelo Ball heated up in the final six minutes of the first half scoring 15 points including a deep three-ball that he shot a couple of steps in from the midcourt logo.

The dominant 2nd quarter gave the Hornets a 59-50 lead at the half.

Terry Rozier came out of the half on the attack offensively and picked up a quick eight points. At the end of the third, Rozier connected on a beautiful 16-foot step-back jumper to push Charlotte's lead back up to double digits. He finished with a team-high 32 points on the night while shooting 11-19 from the field and 8/11 from deep.

With just a shade under three minutes left in the game, the Hornets seemed to have complete control, up 105-96 after a bucket from Miles Bridges. Washington continued to fight and went on an 8-0 run to cut the lead to just two. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's three with 51 seconds remaining gave the Wizards a chance. Miles Bridges missed an alley-oop at the other end which gave Washington a chance to tie or possibly take the lead. That opportunity was squandered when LaMelo Ball poked the ball away from Montrezl Harrell. Terry Rozier hit his eighth and final three of the night, putting the game out of reach.

Charlotte will be back in action Wednesday night in Orlando taking on the Magic. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST.

