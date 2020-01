The Charlotte Hornets lost to the Orlando Magic on Monday, 106-83. It was their seventh straight loss, but to make matters worse, their big off-season free agency signing did not play well.

For the second time in four games, Terry Rozier failed to score in double-digits. Against the Magic, Rozier shot 0-of-6 from the floor and finished with four points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 31 minutes.