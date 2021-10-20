Terry Rozier to Miss Season Opener vs Pacers

Thirty minutes prior to the team's season opener against the Indiana Pacers, the Charlotte Hornets announced that starting guard Terry Rozier (ankle) will not suit up.

Head coach James Borrego said in pregame that he was unsure if he would play but stated that it's a long season and they want to make sure he's healthy before throwing him out on the court.

Kelly Oubre Jr. will take his place in the starting lineup.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.